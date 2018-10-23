2ème extrait de la compilation "Traces de lutte 2" : Paris Vice Crew "Poésie argotique"

La nouvelle compilation Rap "Traces de lutte 2" réalisée par le label BBoyKonsian de l'association PeopleKonsian sera disponible en format CD et Digital fin 2018.
Après le titre "Nuit Noire" d'E.One (Première Ligne) https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/nuit-noire-single, le nouvel extrait de la compilation est en ligne il s'agit du titre "Poésie argotique" du Paris Vice Crew :
Paris Vice Crew "Poésie argotique"
Lyrics : Korias - Skeez - Loums - Dad - Akacha
Prod : Skeez
Mix & Mastering : Skeez
Vidéo réalisée par www.putsh.one
