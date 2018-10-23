BBoykonsian.com - Webzine Hip-Hop & Reggae Undacover - Purists Only - News - Agenda - Sons - Vidéos Live - Clips - Shop - VPC...
2ème extrait de la compilation "Traces de lutte 2" : Paris Vice Crew "Poésie argotique"



2ème extrait de la compilation "Traces de lutte 2" : Paris Vice Crew "Poésie argotique"

La nouvelle compilation Rap "Traces de lutte 2" réalisée par le label BBoyKonsian  de l'association PeopleKonsian  sera disponible en format CD et Digital fin 2018.

Après le titre "Nuit Noire" d'E.One (Première Ligne) https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/nuit-noire-single, le nouvel extrait de la compilation est en ligne il s'agit du titre "Poésie argotique" du Paris Vice Crew :

Paris Vice Crew "Poésie argotique"
Lyrics : Korias - Skeez - Loums - Dad - Akacha
Prod : Skeez
Mix & Mastering : Skeez
Vidéo réalisée par www.putsh.one

FB BBoyKonsian : https://www.facebook.com/bboykonsian
FB PeopleKonsian : https://www.facebook.com/Peoplekonsian
Bandcamp BBoyKonsian : https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com
Site BBoyKonsian : http://www.bboykonsian.com
Artwork : http://www.putsh.one
 
 



Akye BBK
Mardi 23 Octobre 2018




Carte d'adhérent PeopleKonsian

