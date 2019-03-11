BBoykonsian.com - Webzine Hip-Hop & Reggae Undacover - Purists Only - News - Agenda - Sons - Vidéos Live - Clips - Shop - VPC...
Inscription à la Newsletter

Emission "Frontline" du 08 mars 2019 avec Ken Fero autour du documentaire "Injustice"



Emission "Frontline" du 08 mars 2019 avec Ken Fero autour du documentaire "Injustice"

Voici l'émission "Frontline" du 08 mars 2019 avec Ken Fero autour du documentaire "Injustice".

Site : http://www.injusticefilm.co.uk
Documentaire "Injustice" en anglais : https://vimeo.com/34633260

Twitter Ken Fero : https://twitter.com/kenfero
FB Im'média : https://fr-fr.facebook.com/agence.immedia


Tracklist :

01) Trailer - Injustice
02) Hillz Yungsterz "Injustice"
03) Lowkey "Let me live"
04) Solo Banton "Police brutality"


Pour télécharger l'émission, cliquez droit et enregistrez sous ici : Frontline - 08 mars 2019


Pour écouter l'émission :
http://lignedefront.free.fr/frontline_08mars2019.mp3 Emission "Frontline" du 08 mars 2019 avec Ken Fero autour du documentaire "Injustice"


Emission "Frontline" du 08 mars 2019 avec Ken Fero autour du documentaire "Injustice"

Liens :

- supplément "L'Angleterre black" IM'média mag n° 2 - printemps 1985 :
 
- Grande-Bretagne : le racisme institutionnel sur la sellette H & M n° 1219 - mai-juin 1999 :
 
- Migrant Media and the road to Injustice :
 
 
Quelques infos sur United Families & Friends Campaign (UFCC) :
 
-  UFFC 20 Years On 2018, some 400+ people joined a procession in London to commemorate those who have died in police custody.
Photos : https://www.flickr.com/photos/4wardever/sets/72157699696472652?fbclid=IwAR3MkOdMtHr5K0yBAnbphZdA7imKF3FwtSvYsFSyBPh1poEv9aEWgsGn8eA
 
- UFFC 20th Anniversary conference and rally (held October 2018) :
https://uffcampaign.org/2018/11/03/uffc-20th-anniversary-conference-and-rally-held-october-2018
 
Established in 1997 initially as a network of Black families, over recent years the group has expanded and now includes the families and friends of people from varied ethnicities who have also died in custody. The network includes the families of: Leon Patterson (died in police custody in 1992), Roger Sylvester (died after being restrained by police in 1999), Rocky Bennett (died in psychiatric custody in 1998), Harry Stanley (shot dead by police officers in 1999) and Sarah Campbell (died in Styal prison in 2003) and many others. Visit the website : www.uffcampaign.org

 


Akye BBK
Lundi 11 Mars 2019




Ajouter un commentaire

Dans la même rubrique :

Emission "Frontline" du 08 février 2019 avec Slob autour de la compilation "Headshot" - 11/02/2019

Emission "Frontline" du 25 janvier 2019 autour du documentaire "¡Yallah! ¡Yallah!" - 29/01/2019

Emission "Frontline" du 11 janvier 2019 avec Comunicación Combativa - 14/01/2019

Emission "Frontline" du 14 décembre 2018 autour du livre "Action Directe, les premières années" - 17/12/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 23 novembre 2018 avec Billie Brelok - 26/11/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 09 novembre 2018 avec Madj autour des vinyls "Motor City" - 12/11/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 26 octobre 2018 autour du projet "Par les damné.e.s de la terre - Des voix de luttes 1969-1988" - 29/10/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 12 octobre 2018 avec Nataanii Means, Tufawon et le CSIA-Nitassinan - 15/10/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 28 septembre 2018 avec Sylvain du CSIA-Nitassinan - 01/10/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 14 septembre 2018 - 20/09/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 13 juillet 2018 avec Karim Madani autour du livre "Jewish gangsta" - 20/07/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 22 juin 2018 avec Hocine de Biblio'tess - 25/06/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 08 juin 2018 - 10/06/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 25 mai 2018 avec Rebeca Lane et Zaki - 29/05/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 11 mai 2018 avec des membres de la famille de Gaye Camara - 15/05/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 27 avril 2018 - 02/05/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 13 avril 2018 autour du livre "Young Lords" - 25/04/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 23 mars 2018 avec Templar - 27/03/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 09 mars 2018 autour du film "Les Ombres du Bengale" - 12/03/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 23 février 2018 sur le festival Hardzazat - 26/02/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 09 février 2018 avec Bilel, frère de Yacine - 12/02/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 26 janvier 2018 autour du livre "Retours sur une saison à Gaza" - 31/01/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 12 janvier 2018 - 13/01/2018

Emission "Frontline" du 22 décembre 2017 sur 20 ans de luttes à Dammarie-lès-Lys (Part. 2) - 28/12/2017

Emission "Frontline" du 08 décembre 2017 sur 20 ans de luttes à Dammarie-lès-Lys (Part. 1) - 12/12/2017

Emission "Frontline" du 24 novembre 2017 - 27/11/2017

Emission "Frontline" du 10 novembre 2017, invité : Kaiman Lanimal - 13/11/2017

Emission "Frontline" du 13 octobre 2017 pour évoquer l'affaire Wahid Hachichi 35 ans après - 17/10/2017

Emission "Frontline" du 22 septembre 2017 autour du livre "Mohamed Boudia : Œuvres" - 24/09/2017

Emission "Frontline" du 08 septembre 2017, invités : Antonin, Mohamed et Geko - 09/09/2017

1 2 3 4 5 » ... 7
BANDCAMP BBOYKONSIAN
Les productions et le merchandising du label BBoyKonsian en écoute, en téléchargement libre ou payant
Adhérez à PeopleKonsian
Carte d'adhérent PeopleKonsian

Carte d'adhérent PeopleKonsian

15,00 €
Carte d'adhérent
(Stickers + 1 livre ou CD BBoyKonsian offert)

5 cartouches

Recherche dans le webzine
News

Sortie du EP "Contre-courant" de Skalpel & VII en CD & Digital

Soirée "Rap & Sound System militant #6" le 25 mai 2019 à Melle (79)

Marche commémorative pour Gaye Camara le 09 février 2019 à Champs-sur-Marne

Soutien à Georges Ibrahim Abdallah les 1er et 2 février 2019 à Bordeaux

Soirée "Coup franc populaire #2" du MFC 1871 le 26 janvier 2019 à Paris

"Petit pays", 1er extrait du EP "Contre-courant" de Skalpel & VII

Soirée "Rap & Sound System militant #5" le 23 février 2019 à Melle (79)

Shop
Boutique en ligne avec CD, DVD, vinyls, t-shirts, sweats, keffiehs, livres, fanzines, feuilles à rouler...
Recherche dans le Shop
Rayons du Shop
BBOYKONSIAN RADIO
Soul - Hip-Hop - Reggae
24/24 - 7/7
Clips

Granuja x Métricas Frías "Hienas"

Signor K, Ill Nano & LHHM "Desertica realta'"

Quemaos del techo Cypher "Intro pt. 2"

Mani Deïz "Thébaïde"

Monf (La Fourmilière) "Le poids des plumes"

photos
Soirée "Conexión Latina 6" à Paris le 23 juillet 2017
Soirée "Conexión Latina 6" à Paris le 23 juillet 2017
Free Download
Multitude de projets Rap et Reggae disponibles en téléchargement gratuit
Agenda
  Mars 2019  
L M M J V S D
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31
Frontline_r22.html
L'émission Frontline diffusée sur F.P.P 106.3 FM - www.rfpp.net
INTERVIEWs

Interview de Mare Advertencia Lirika

Interview d'Alas

Interview de Bu Kolthoum

Interview de Kaveh

Interview de Rebeca Lane

Interview de Nataanii Means

Interview de Portavoz

DOCUMENTAIRES

Protestas, propuestas y procesos : Solidaridad y resistencia contra cultural, Lima-Perú

Sur les toits

Autopsie d'une cité : Les Potagers à Nanterre

Writers : 20 ans de Graffiti à Paris 1983-2003

TRUMAC, de Paris à South Bronx

Dirty Handz 3 - Search and Destroy

Dirty Handz 2 - Back on Tracks

RSS Syndication | Inscription au site
Paiements acceptés: Espèce - Chèque - Carte bancaire et privative (paiement sécurisé via Paypal sans obligation de compte Paypal) - Virement bancaire
shop/
WEBZINE - SHOP - PRODUCTIONS ET EDITIONS - WEBRADIO - INDEPENDANT, ALTERNATIF & MILITANT
http://www.facebook.com/Peoplekonsian
© PeopleKonsian 2019