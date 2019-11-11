Emission "Frontline" du 08 novembre 2019 autour de l'affaire Dorel Floarea

Voici l'émission "Frontline" du 08 novembre 2019 autour de l'affaire Dorel Floarea tué par un policier le 29 juillet 2014.
- Page FB : https://www.facebook.com/V%C3%A9rit%C3%A9-et-Justice-pour-Dorel-116530256394177
- Article "Dorel Iosif Floarea, tué par un policier à Montgeron" : http://www.bboykonsian.com/Dorel-Iosif-Floarea-tue-par-un-policier-a-Montgeron_a3130.html
Tracklist :
01) Marvin Gaye "You"
02) BennyCash aka CashFlow "Momente"
03) Parazitii "Mesaj pentru Europa"
