Emission "Frontline" du 08 novembre 2019 autour de l'affaire Dorel Floarea



Voici l'émission "Frontline" du 08 novembre 2019 autour de l'affaire Dorel Floarea tué par un policier le 29 juillet 2014. - Article "Vérité et Justice pour Dorel" : http://www.bboykonsian.com/Verite-et-Justice-pour-Dorel_a4242.html


Tracklist :

01) Marvin Gaye "You"
02) BennyCash aka CashFlow "Momente"
03) Parazitii "Mesaj pentru Europa"

Pour télécharger l'émission, cliquez droit et enregistrez sous ici : Frontline - 08 novembre 2019


Pour écouter l'émission :
http://lignedefront.free.fr/frontline_08novembre2019.mp3



Akye BBK
Lundi 11 Novembre 2019




