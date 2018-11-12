BBoykonsian.com - Webzine Hip-Hop & Reggae Undacover - Purists Only - News - Agenda - Sons - Vidéos Live - Clips - Shop - VPC...
Emission "Frontline" du 09 novembre 2018 avec Madj autour des vinyls "Motor City"



Voici l'émission "Frontline" du 09 novembre 2018 avec Madj autour des vinyls "Motor City".


FB Madj : https://www.facebook.com/maitremadj

FB Motor City : https://www.facebook.com/Motor-City-961986443958213



Tracklist :

01) Marv Johnson "Come to me"
02) Nick & The Jaguars "Ich-i-bon #1"
03) The Contours "Whole lotta woman (2nd version)"
04) The Golden Harmoneers "I am bound"
05) Barrett Strong "Let's rock"
06) Mary Wells "Bye bye baby"
07) Eddie Holland "Take a chance on me"


Pour télécharger l'émission, cliquez droit et enregistrez sous ici : Frontline - 09 novembre 2018


Pour écouter l'émission :
http://lignedefront.free.fr/frontline_09novembre2018.mp3





Akye BBK
Lundi 12 Novembre 2018




