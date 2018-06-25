Emission "Frontline" du 22 juin 2018 avec Hocine de Biblio'tess

Voici l'émission "Frontline" du 22 juin 2018 avec Hocine de Biblio'tess.
FB Biblio'tess : https://www.facebook.com/Bibliotess
Event Biblio'kids : https://www.facebook.com/events/472258149873992
Tracklist :
01) Tom Browne "Brother, brother"
02) E.One (Première Ligne) "Nuit noire"
03) Bazané & Romano le Stick "Mes démons me poursuivent"
04) Bazalabass "Marginal"
05) Lalcko "Matty Madonna"
Pour télécharger l'émission, cliquez droit et enregistrez sous ici : Frontline - 22 juin 2018
Pour écouter l'émission :