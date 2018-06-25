BBoykonsian.com - Webzine Hip-Hop & Reggae Undacover - Purists Only - News - Agenda - Sons - Vidéos Live - Clips - Shop - VPC...
Emission "Frontline" du 22 juin 2018 avec Hocine de Biblio'tess



Emission "Frontline" du 22 juin 2018 avec Hocine de Biblio'tess

Voici l'émission "Frontline" du 22 juin 2018 avec Hocine de Biblio'tess.


FB Biblio'tess : https://www.facebook.com/Bibliotess

Event Biblio'kids : https://www.facebook.com/events/472258149873992




Tracklist :

01) Tom Browne "Brother, brother"
02) E.One (Première Ligne) "Nuit noire"
03) Bazané & Romano le Stick "Mes démons me poursuivent"
04) Bazalabass "Marginal"
05) Lalcko "Matty Madonna"


Pour télécharger l'émission, cliquez droit et enregistrez sous ici : Frontline - 22 juin 2018


Pour écouter l'émission :
http://lignedefront.free.fr/frontline_22juin2018.mp3 Emission "Frontline" du 22 juin 2018 avec Hocine de Biblio'tess


Emission "Frontline" du 22 juin 2018 avec Hocine de Biblio'tess

Akye BBK
Lundi 25 Juin 2018




