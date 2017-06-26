BBoykonsian.com - Webzine Hip-Hop & Reggae Undacover - Purists Only - News - Agenda - Sons - Vidéos Live - Clips - Shop - VPC...
Inscription à la Newsletter

Nouvel EP de Drowning Dog & Malatesta "Sick of this shit" disponible en Digital



Nouvel EP de Drowning Dog & Malatesta "Sick of this shit" disponible en Digital

Drowning Dog et Malatesta reviennent avec un nouvel EP "Sick of this shit" disponible pour l'instant en version digitale.

Le Vinyl 12Inch arrive cet été avec la participation des labels EK Records, Disorder Rebel Store, Fire and Flames Music et BBoyKonsian.


Tracklist :
01) Here we go again
02) Stay consistent
03) Manufacture consent
04) Sick of this shit (Skit)
05) Free thought
06) Malatesta
07) Activate
08) Flesh & nostalgia


Bandcamp : https://drowningdogandmalatesta.bandcamp.com/album/sick-of-this-shit

FB : https://www.facebook.com/DDMRAP2017  /// https://www.facebook.com/DROWNINGDOGANDMALATESTA

 
En rapport...

Akye BBK
Lundi 26 Juin 2017




Ajouter un commentaire

Dans la même rubrique :

"Journée pour Adama Traoré - 1 an déjà" le 22 juillet 2017 à Beaumont-sur-Oise - 26/06/2017

L'album "Lien" de Prince d'Arabee - 20/06/2017

Projet solo de Tymall "Kill Fucking Zombies" - 19/06/2017

"Journée contre la répression" le 18 juin 2017 à Lille - 15/06/2017

Meeting "Face à la répression : On n'est pas tout seul !" le 16 juin 2017 à Paris - 14/06/2017

Premier album solo de Saknes prévu pour fin 2017 - 14/06/2017

Premier album de Zik Zitoun "Ça va huiler" - 13/06/2017

Talri 2.0 x Spike Louche x La ligne 5 - 08/06/2017

La plateforme web "Coutoentrelesdents" - 06/06/2017

Week end de mobilisation les 3 et 4 juin 2017, 4 ans après la mort de Clément Méric - 02/06/2017

"2000 stress", nouveau clip de Réplik2Parias feat Kash Leone - 31/05/2017

Sortie du livre "Tout le monde descend" de Tony Corblin - 31/05/2017

"Fight the power - Hip-Hop et mouvements sociaux" le 21 juin 2017 à Paris - 30/05/2017

Documentaires sonores "Rock against police" en libre téléchargement - 30/05/2017

Premier album de Djamhellvice "Controverse" - 30/05/2017

Clip "La cible" de Ryaam réalisé par Leo Ks et Nathan - 29/05/2017

Présentation du livre "Tout le monde descend" de Tony Corblin le 30 juin 2017 à Montreuil - 22/05/2017

Projet commun de Hartigan x Mani Deïz "Purgatoire" - 18/05/2017

Album concept "Grand nord" de LDT (Les Derniers Trappeurs) - 17/05/2017

Album éponyme du collectif Underground Conspiration - 16/05/2017

Premier album d'Artillerie de Salopards "Cellules reproductives" disponible le 26 mai 2017 - 16/05/2017

Premier album de Soledad "Frères de Soledad" disponible en CD & Digital - 13/05/2017

Clip inédit "Rage against the fascism" de Kiddam and the People - 12/05/2017

"Mes enfers", l'album concept de Noar Mc disponible en CD & Digital - 12/05/2017

Premier album d'Original Tonio "Monologue social" disponible en CD & Digital - 12/05/2017

L'album "Islanders" de Spiri2all disponible en CD et Digital - 11/05/2017

Sortie le 03 octobre 2017 du nouvel album de VII "Les matins sous la lune" - 10/05/2017

Nouvel album de Sitou Koudadjé "Chansons cardiaques" disponible le 26 mai 2017 - 10/05/2017

La compilation "Le très haut niveau" réalisée par Dino (Killabizz) - 09/05/2017

Nouvel album de Nodja "N" disponible en CD et Digital - 09/05/2017

1 2 3 4 5 » ... 30
BANDCAMP BBOYKONSIAN
Les productions et le merchandising du label BBoyKonsian en écoute, en téléchargement libre ou payant
Appel pour un prochain Mix-book "Après, nouvelles sur le monde libéré" : Envoyez vos nouvelles avant le 31 août 2017
Appel-pour-un-prochain-Mix-book-Apres-nouvelles-sur-le-monde-libere-Envoyez-vos-nouvelles-avant-le-31-aout-2017_a3594.html
Recherche dans le webzine
News

Nouvel EP de Drowning Dog & Malatesta "Sick of this shit" disponible en Digital

"Journée pour Adama Traoré - 1 an déjà" le 22 juillet 2017 à Beaumont-sur-Oise

L'album "Lien" de Prince d'Arabee

Projet solo de Tymall "Kill Fucking Zombies"

"Journée contre la répression" le 18 juin 2017 à Lille

Shop
Boutique en ligne avec CD, DVD, vinyls, t-shirts, sweats, keffiehs, livres, fanzines, feuilles à rouler...
Recherche dans le Shop
Rayons du Shop
BBOYKONSIAN RADIO
Soul - Hip-Hop - Reggae
24/24 - 7/7
Clips

ZamboEMC feat Zalome "Esperanzas"

Prince d'Arabee "Cœur à Cœur"

Papa' Humbertico "Decepciones"

DeeStaNz feat Ron Brice "Tu vois l'genre"

Hispana (Mamba Negra) "Amapola"

photos
Soirée "Fight the power - Hip-Hop et mouvements sociaux" à Paris le 21 juin 2017
Soirée "Fight the power - Hip-Hop et mouvements sociaux" à Paris le 21 juin 2017
Commémoration "Lamine Dieng - 10 ans"
Commémoration "Lamine Dieng - 10 ans"
Free Download
Multitude de projets Rap et Reggae disponibles en téléchargement gratuit
Agenda
  Juin 2017  
L M M J V S D
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    
Frontline_r22.html
L'émission Frontline diffusée sur F.P.P 106.3 FM - www.rfpp.net
INTERVIEWs

Interview de Bu Kolthoum

Interview de Kaveh

Interview de Rebeca Lane

Interview de Nataanii Means

Interview de Portavoz

Interview de Rxnde Akozta

Interview de El Rass

DOCUMENTAIRES

Autopsie d'une cité : Les Potagers à Nanterre

Writers : 20 ans de Graffiti à Paris 1983-2003

TRUMAC, de Paris à South Bronx

Dirty Handz 3 - Search and Destroy

Dirty Handz 2 - Back on Tracks

Dirty Handz 1 - Destruction of Paris City

Killing the Black Snake : Behind the Scenes of the #NODAPL Struggle

Paris Rebelle - Zwischen Rechtsruck und Revolte

Marseille - Des « ratonnades » de 1973 à la Marche pour l'égalité et contre le racisme

RSS Syndication | Inscription au site
Paiements acceptés: Espèce - Chèque - Carte bancaire et privative (paiement sécurisé via Paypal sans obligation de compte Paypal) - Virement bancaire
shop/

WEBZINE - SHOP - PRODUCTIONS ET EDITIONS - WEBRADIO - INDEPENDANT, ALTERNATIF & MILITANT

© Peoplekonsian 2017