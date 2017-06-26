Nouvel EP de Drowning Dog & Malatesta "Sick of this shit" disponible en Digital

Drowning Dog et Malatesta reviennent avec un nouvel EP "Sick of this shit" disponible pour l'instant en version digitale.
Le Vinyl 12Inch arrive cet été avec la participation des labels EK Records, Disorder Rebel Store, Fire and Flames Music et BBoyKonsian.
Tracklist :
01) Here we go again
02) Stay consistent
03) Manufacture consent
04) Sick of this shit (Skit)
05) Free thought
06) Malatesta
07) Activate
08) Flesh & nostalgia
Bandcamp : https://drowningdogandmalatesta.bandcamp.com/album/sick-of-this-shit
FB : https://www.facebook.com/DDMRAP2017 /// https://www.facebook.com/DROWNINGDOGANDMALATESTA