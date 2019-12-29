BBoykonsian.com - Webzine Hip-Hop & Reggae Undacover - Purists Only - News - Agenda - Sons - Vidéos Live - Clips - Shop - VPC...
Inscription à la Newsletter

Portavoz & Coro Infanto Juvenil "El otro Chile"

Clip




Akye BBK
Dimanche 29 Décembre 2019




Ajouter un commentaire
BANDCAMP BBOYKONSIAN
Les productions et le merchandising du label BBoyKonsian en écoute, en téléchargement libre ou payant
Adhérez à PeopleKonsian
Carte d'adhérent PeopleKonsian

Carte d'adhérent PeopleKonsian

15,00 €
Carte d'adhérent
(Stickers + 1 livre ou CD BBoyKonsian offert)

5 cartouches

Recherche dans le webzine
News

Sortie de "Traces de lutte 2 - EP #1" en Digital à prix libre

Soirée "Rap & Sound System militant #7" le 09 novembre 2019 à Melle (79)

"Traces de lutte 2 - EP #1" disponible en Digital le mardi 10 septembre 2019

L'album "#Featuring" de Skalpel disponible le 15 octobre 2019

"Marche Adama III - Ripostons à l'autoritarisme !" le 20 juillet 2019 à Beaumont-sur-Oise

Sortie du livre-cd « In & Out » réalisé en Palestine

Sortie fin mai du livre-cd « In & Out » réalisé par PeopleKonsian et le centre Laylac

Shop
Boutique en ligne avec CD, DVD, vinyls, t-shirts, sweats, keffiehs, livres, fanzines, feuilles à rouler...
Recherche dans le Shop
Rayons du Shop
BBOYKONSIAN RADIO
Soul - Hip-Hop - Reggae
24/24 - 7/7
Clips

Mr JL "Préambule"

Mohammed "Esencial"

LAX "Piochard (3.0)"

Ausgang - Teaser

ATK & Ul'Team Atom "Mélancolique anonyme"

photos
Soirée "Conexión Latina 6" à Paris le 23 juillet 2017
Soirée "Conexión Latina 6" à Paris le 23 juillet 2017
Free Download
Multitude de projets Rap et Reggae disponibles en téléchargement gratuit
Agenda
  Décembre 2019  
L M M J V S D
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          
Frontline_r22.html
L'émission Frontline diffusée sur F.P.P 106.3 FM - www.rfpp.net
INTERVIEWs

Interview de Mare Advertencia Lirika

Interview d'Alas

Interview de Bu Kolthoum

Interview de Kaveh

Interview de Rebeca Lane

Interview de Nataanii Means

Interview de Portavoz

DOCUMENTAIRES

Protestas, propuestas y procesos : Solidaridad y resistencia contra cultural, Lima-Perú

Sur les toits

Autopsie d'une cité : Les Potagers à Nanterre

Writers : 20 ans de Graffiti à Paris 1983-2003

TRUMAC, de Paris à South Bronx

Dirty Handz 3 - Search and Destroy

Dirty Handz 2 - Back on Tracks

RSS Syndication | Inscription au site
Paiements acceptés : Chèque - Carte bancaire et privative (paiement sécurisé via Paypal sans obligation de compte Paypal) - Virement bancaire
shop/
WEBZINE - SHOP - PRODUCTIONS ET EDITIONS - WEBRADIO - INDEPENDANT, ALTERNATIF & MILITANT
http://www.facebook.com/Peoplekonsian
© PeopleKonsian 2019