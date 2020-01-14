Sortie de l'album d'E.One "Datura statera" en CD & Digital

Le 2ème album solo d'E.One "Datura statera" est disponible en CD Digipack avec livret 16 pages et en version digitale sur le Bandcamp BBoyKonsian : https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com et sur les plateformes de téléchargement.
Tracklist :
01) Intro : The foolish things
02) Genèse
03) 93
04) Les mots
05) Décimer
06) Dis-moi
07) Obscurité feat Skalpel
08) Equilibre (Datura statera)
09) Interlude : I've got to have you
10) Blunt
11) Vers l'ouest feat FL-How & Tideux
12) Les pharaons
13) Interlude : Out of time
14) One
15) De toute évidence
16) Dead man
Album écrit et réalisé par E.One
Produit par E.One, Raan, Ossama, Tideux, Don Korto
Scratchs : Akye, Dj Monark
Enregistrements, arrangements, mixage : Raan pour R2AN Recordz
Mastering : CCK Prod
Artwork : Big Cyrus
Keep the Fire Productions 2020
FB E.One : https://www.facebook.com/EOne-Premi%C3%A8re-Ligne-114250691752
Bandcamp BBoyKonsian : https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com