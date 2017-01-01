Sortie de "Traces de lutte 2 - EP #1" en Digital à prix libre
Akye BBK
Déclinée en 3 EP en Digital avant sa sortie en CD, la compilation "Traces de lutte 2" plusieurs fois remaniée et réalisée par le label BBoyKonsian arrive enfin !!!
Les EP seront disponibles à quelques semaines d'intervalle à prix libre sur notre Bandcamp : https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com
Retrouvez dès maintenant le "EP #1" dont voici le tracklist :
"Traces de lutte 2 - EP #1" :
01) Fils du Béton « BBoyKonsian »
(Lyrics : Fils du Béton / Prod : Corrado)
02) Paris Vice Crew « Poésie argotique »
(Lyrics : Korias - Skeez - Loums - Dad - Akacha / Prod : Skeez)
03) Craps (Les Evadés) « En décalage »
(Lyrics : Craps / Scratchs : Akye / Prod : Kheyzine)
04) Sitou Koudadjé (Dangereux Dinosaures) « Ma putain de chanson »
(Lyrics : Sitou Koudadjé / Prod : Dirty Jack)
05) Skalpel (Première Ligne) « Instadrâme »
(Lyrics : Skalpel / Prod : Don Korto)
06) FL-How feat Tideux « BrAAAAh »
(Lyrics : FL-How - Tideux / Prod : Many the Dog)
07) E.One (Première Ligne) « Nuit noire »
(Lyrics : E.One / Prod : E.One)
Mastering : Skeez
