Skalpel (Première Ligne) "Palante, siempre palante"

5,00 €
Album CD Carton
Skalpel (Première Ligne) x Many the Dog "Le pack"

5,00 €
Album CD Carton
Tout le monde descend

8,00 €
224 pages - 10,5x16cm
(Tony Corblin)
E.One (Première Ligne) "William Blake"

10,00 €
Album CD Digipack
Skalpel (Première Ligne) "Du miel, du rap et des guns"

5,00 €
Mixtape CD Carton
Première Ligne "II"

10,00 €
Album CD Digipack
A couteaux-tirés

 13,00 € 
 Promo 8,00 €
96 pages - 13x21cm
+ Album CD
(Skalpel)
Le charbon

8,00 €
160 pages - 10,5x16cm
(Collectif)
Liberté pour les prisonniers de Villiers-le-Bel

10,00 €
Compilation CD Standard
(En soutien aux prisonniers)
Première Ligne "Première Ligne"

10,00 €
Album CD Digipack
Première Ligne "Non standard"

9,00 €
Maxi Vinyl
33T - 12 Inch
Fables de la mélancolie

8,00 €
210 pages - 10,5x16cm
(Skalpel)
Eskicit "Out of time"

 10,00 € 
 Promo 5,00 €
Mixtape CD Standard
Le théorème de la hoggra

8,00 €
Histoires et légendes de la guerre sociale
240 pages - 10,5x16cm
(Mathieu Rigouste)
BBoyKonsian "Purists Only 2"

 10,00 € 
 Promo 5,00 €
Compilation CD Standard
BBoyKonsian "Traces de lutte"

 10,00 € 
 Promo 5,00 €
Compilation CD Standard

2ème extrait de la compilation "Traces de lutte 2" : Paris Vice Crew "Poésie argotique"



La nouvelle compilation Rap "Traces de lutte 2" réalisée par le label BBoyKonsian  de l'association PeopleKonsian  sera disponible en format CD et Digital fin 2018.

Après le titre "Nuit Noire" d'E.One (Première Ligne) https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/nuit-noire-single, le nouvel extrait de la compilation est en ligne il s'agit du titre "Poésie argotique" du Paris Vice Crew :

Paris Vice Crew "Poésie argotique"
Lyrics : Korias - Skeez - Loums - Dad - Akacha
Prod : Skeez
Mix & Mastering : Skeez
Vidéo réalisée par www.putsh.one

FB BBoyKonsian : https://www.facebook.com/bboykonsian
FB PeopleKonsian : https://www.facebook.com/Peoplekonsian
Bandcamp BBoyKonsian : https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com
Site BBoyKonsian : http://www.bboykonsian.com
Artwork : http://www.putsh.one
 
 



Akye BBK
Mercredi 24 Octobre 2018
BANDCAMP BBOYKONSIAN
Les productions et le merchandising du label BBoyKonsian en écoute, en téléchargement libre ou payant
Carte d'adhérent PeopleKonsian

15,00 €
Carte d'adhérent
(Stickers + 1 livre ou CD BBoyKonsian offert)
PeopleKonsian #01

3,00 €
Fanzine
24 pages A4
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/le-blues-de-linstant
Skalpel x Many the Dog "Le blues de l'instant"
Prix libre
EP Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/shaman-killa
Laty "Shaman killa"
Prix libre
PlateTape Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/m-d-l-20
Skalpel "M.D.L. 2.0"
Prix libre
Maxi Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/fr-res-des-ours
Skalpel x Many the Dog "Frères des ours"
Prix libre
Maxi Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/pl-remixes
Première Ligne x Dirty Jack "PL remixes"
Prix libre
Album Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/black-album-vol-1
Skalpel (Première Ligne) "Black album Vol.1"
Prix libre
Album Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/luttez-r-sistez-organisez-vous
Skalpel "Luttez! Résistez! Organisez​-​vous!"
Prix libre
Album Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/plan-b
Latypik "Plan B"
Prix libre
Net Tape Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/chroniques-de-la-guerre-civile
Skalpel "Chroniques de la guerre civile"
Prix libre
Album Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/l-gitime-d-fense
La K-Bine "Légitime défense"
Prix libre
Album Digital
https://bboykonsian.bandcamp.com/album/purists-only
BBoyKonsian "Purists only"
Prix libre
Compilation Digital
