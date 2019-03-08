Emission "Frontline" du 08 mars 2019 avec Ken Fero autour du documentaire "Injustice"

Voici l'émission "Frontline" du 08 mars 2019 avec Ken Fero autour du documentaire "Injustice".

Site : http://www.injusticefilm.co.uk
Documentaire "Injustice" en anglais : https://vimeo.com/34633260

Twitter Ken Fero : https://twitter.com/kenfero
FB Im'média : https://fr-fr.facebook.com/agence.immedia


01) Trailer - Injustice
02) Hillz Yungsterz "Injustice"
03) Lowkey "Let me live"
04) Solo Banton "Police brutality"


Pour télécharger l'émission, cliquez droit et enregistrez sous ici : Frontline - 08 mars 2019


- supplément "L'Angleterre black" IM'média mag n° 2 - printemps 1985 :
 
- Grande-Bretagne : le racisme institutionnel sur la sellette H & M n° 1219 - mai-juin 1999 :
 
- Migrant Media and the road to Injustice :
 
 
Quelques infos sur United Families & Friends Campaign (UFCC) :
 
-  UFFC 20 Years On 2018, some 400+ people joined a procession in London to commemorate those who have died in police custody.
Photos : https://www.flickr.com/photos/4wardever/sets/72157699696472652?fbclid=IwAR3MkOdMtHr5K0yBAnbphZdA7imKF3FwtSvYsFSyBPh1poEv9aEWgsGn8eA
 
- UFFC 20th Anniversary conference and rally (held October 2018) :
https://uffcampaign.org/2018/11/03/uffc-20th-anniversary-conference-and-rally-held-october-2018
 
Established in 1997 initially as a network of Black families, over recent years the group has expanded and now includes the families and friends of people from varied ethnicities who have also died in custody. The network includes the families of: Leon Patterson (died in police custody in 1992), Roger Sylvester (died after being restrained by police in 1999), Rocky Bennett (died in psychiatric custody in 1998), Harry Stanley (shot dead by police officers in 1999) and Sarah Campbell (died in Styal prison in 2003) and many others. Visit the website : www.uffcampaign.org

 

